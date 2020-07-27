Aubameyang has enough reasons to take his frustrations out on Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has just missed out on winning the Premier League’s Golden Boot for the second consecutive season.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has been in fine form for the Gunners since he joined them, and he remains one of the best strikers in the Premier League at the moment.

He ended this season with 22 goals after netting twice on the final day of the season.

He might have gotten one more, which he needed to in order to win the gong alongside Jamie Vardy, but he missed some chances.

Now that the season is over, I expect him to be dissatisfied with himself for not winning another Golden Boot.

That will be a good thing for us I reckon because he can pour out his anger when we face Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

He will also have been disappointed to have lost the Europa League final to the Blues last season, and this presents him with a chance to get some vengeance.

I hope that the importance of winning this FA Cup isn’t lost on our players and, even more importantly, on Aubameyang.

I pray that he takes out his anger on the Blues and gets us another FA Cup and a Europa League ticket.

An article from Ime