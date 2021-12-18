Aubameyang has had his punishment so let’s draw a line under it – like Xhaha did

Let’s end this Auba issue now! by Shenel

As good as things seem to be going on the pitch right now, off it things are not that great with regards to certain disciplinary issues!

So we know there’s been disciplinary issues with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang yet again.. But he is human and if it was because he was visiting his sick mum then surely this should be taken into consideration no?

Although it just happened that the two games he has missed we have won, we know Auba missed the last few games due to the latest disciplinary issue, but isn’t it now time to draw a line under the whole thing and bring him back into the squad?

His been stripped of the captaincy which is the worst form of punishment he can get in my eyes. I understand the principle and that he breached what the “rules” are on a number of occasions as per the rumours. But life is too short to continue to isolate him or anybody else.

He made a mistake, he has been punished, maybe it’s time for Arsenal to stop being so petty and just bring him back into the fold.

This will do nothing for his confidence in front of goal and despite the team seeming closer together this goes a long way to show that doesn’t always seem to be the case as isolating Auba is not teamwork!

Regardless of what he has done he isn’t the first and won’t be the last to break disciplinary protocols I am sure!

And I believe every player deserves to come back into the fold at some point, let’s put it this way it’s not that big a deal is it!

So, for his sake, let’s hope just like previous captain Granit Xhaka did, Aubameyang can return and goes from zero to hero.

Well if Xhaka can turn things around then surely Auba can too!

Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_