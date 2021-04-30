Aubameyang has scored in four straight games against Newcastle and other stats you might like

Arsenal will face Newcastle United on Sunday in the Premier League as they look to get over the disappointment of losing their last two games.

The Gunners lost their last Premier League game to Everton and were beaten by Villarreal 2-1 yesterday in the Europa League.

They will face the Spaniards at the Emirates on Thursday for the return leg of the semi-final.

That game is probably the most important they will play this season, bar a possible final, but it doesn’t make the match against Newcastle any less important.

The Magpies will consider the game more crucial as they continue to fight for their Premier League future, but they have a poor record against the Gunners.

The club revealed this and some fine stats that you might like on their website, we’ve curated some of them below:

Newcastle has 15 losses from their last 16 league games against Arsenal and the Gunners will aim to increase that number.

Arsenal has lost just three of their last 22 visits to Saint James Park, winning 11 of those games.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang loves to score against them and has found the net in each of his last four games against Steve Bruce’s side in all competitions