Aubameyang has two massive clubs to choose from this weekend

It has been a very strange season for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, without a doubt. His form went to pot and after scoring just 4 goals in 14 League games and missing untold sitters, he was late to training again after extending a visit to his mother.

Then he was suspended from the Arsenal squad by Mikel Arteta, and in the aftermath Mikel Arteta stripped him off the captain’s armband and was told to train on his own until after AFCON. That slso became a disaster for the Gabon captain and after contracting Covid on the way to Cameroon, he was sent back to Arsenal withought kicking a ball at the competition.

The latest set-back has seen Aubameyang left in London while the squad has gone for their mid-season break in Dubai, with rumours saying that he could have played his last game for the Gunners.

It appears that that may turn out to be true, as in the last half-hour, David Ornstein, the Arsenal specialist, has revealed that there have been official approaches to the Gunners from two European giants to take our ex-captain off our hands on loan.

Ornstein tweeted….

This will be an incredible twist if Aubameyang does leave, especially to one of these European powerhouses. I can’t wait to watch All Or Nothing when it finally comes out to see if they atually give us all the facts.

But one thing is certain, Juventus and Barcelona would not have put in an official offer unless Arsenal had let everyone know that he was available, would they?