Video: Aubameyang header from quality Pepe cross makes it Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang does it again.
Arsenal were struggling for a breakthrough against Newcastle today…and then up stepped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Watch below as the prolific Gabon international heads in superbly from a beauty of a Nicolas Pepe cross.
🔥 AUBA 🔥
Arsenal find their goal! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/gQghqqfkXR
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 16, 2020
This is quality football from Arsenal, who then scored again just a few minutes later, with Pepe this time applying the finish.
It feels like a long time since we looked so comfortable and convincing in a Premier League game, and it feels good!