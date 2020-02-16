Arsenal News Latest News

Video: Aubameyang header from quality Pepe cross makes it Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang does it again.

Arsenal were struggling for a breakthrough against Newcastle today…and then up stepped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Watch below as the prolific Gabon international heads in superbly from a beauty of a Nicolas Pepe cross.

This is quality football from Arsenal, who then scored again just a few minutes later, with Pepe this time applying the finish.

It feels like a long time since we looked so comfortable and convincing in a Premier League game, and it feels good!

