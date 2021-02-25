Aubameyang hoping lightning strikes twice as he relives previous Benfica encounter

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been here before when it comes to a two-legged clash against Benfica, having missed key chances to win the game in the first, and is eyeing a big performance for Arsenal tonight.

The Gabon international had three big chances to score last week which were all wasted, and the team ended up having to settle for a 1-1 scoreline in what is considered the away leg.

Today they must go to war with the Eagles again, this time in what will be the home leg which will be stages in Greece.

Aubameyang is hoping that his missed chances last week will mean that he will score at least two tonight to see our side through, much like he did against the same opposition for former side Borussia Dortmund.

He claimed in the programme ahead of tonight’s fixture (via the Metro): “It was in the Champions League knockout stages, and I had a bad game in the first leg. I didn’t just miss a penalty, I missed all of my chances that first game.

“The whole way through the game, I was missing a lot of chances. I remember I had three clear opportunities to score and the penalty as well.

“Ederson was actually the Benfica goalkeeper at that time and I remember that I came back into the dressing room afterwards and I was really upset. Honestly, I think I cried a little bit about my performance and when I went back to Dortmund on the plane. Just before we flew I called my family to speak about the game.

“I said to them that I’m going to do everything to try to qualify my team in the second leg and I will do it for you, I promise. And then, in the end, I scored three goals at home in the second leg to send us through.

“I think in Dortmund, when you play at home in the second leg it’s really different and you can change everything in that environment because the fans are unbelievable and they give you this incredible power.

“I hope something similar can happen tonight. I missed a couple of chances in the first leg last week as well. I should have scored and that would have put us in a stronger position for this game. But we have another 90 minutes to play tonight and get the job done.”

We will certainly praying that lightning can strike twice where it comes to Aubameyang’s time against Benfica in second legs, although I’ll take a win any way that it is offered.

