Aubameyang is feeling the love from Arsenal fans

Auba can feel the love!

After signing his contract on Tuesday and announcing it to the world, those of you that follow Aubameyang on social media would have been aware that he did an Instagram live video in the evening just to give his many thanks and show off that ever growing smile of his!

Luckily I was able to catch the live video and it proves my point made in a few articles a while back, that fans as well as Arteta have been playing a key role at the club in getting players to sign for us, either as an extension or as a new player especially in this transfer window.

Fans have influenced the signings of Gabriel and even the return of Ceballos after both players revealed that social media messages practically begging them to join us had made a key key impact because of course, us Arsenal fans are the most passionate out there 😉

Similarly, our captain revealed that the fans also helped play a big part in his decision to stay, as well as that key chat with Arteta of course.

On his live video Aubameyang said:

“Every day you guys are sending me messages. And I feel the love.”

Don’t worry Auba the love is 100% reciprocated!

Those key words in that one sentence from our Captain, just sums up the pure two-way love and affection Aubameyang has for the clubs fans, and vice versa.

Before social media was so apparent fans rarely had a chance to get their points across unless it was at games, but now social media is having a good impact for once, when it comes to Arsenal fans getting their heroes and targets to join us at the club, or in Auba’s case to “sign da ting.” If this works then why not use it to get our messages across and keep those players that are helping to shape and build our team.

How much more can his love for the fans and the club grow and how much more can we love the legend that is Aubameyang! Only time will tell but if his heart is as big as his smile then the love will forever keep growing!

Gooners?

Shenel Osman