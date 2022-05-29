Aubameyang is not happy about Arsenal’s end to the season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed he feels sad that Arsenal couldn’t earn a return to the Champions League.

The Gunners battled hard, but they lost the fourth spot on the league table to Tottenham.

They will now play in the Europa League and hope to make a return to the UCL by the end of next season.

Auba left the club in January when he agreed to terminate his contract early and joined Barcelona.

In his absence, Arsenal’s form improved, and he also had a bright second half of the season at Barca.

The striker will play in the UCL with his present employers, but he wished Arsenal was in Europe’s elite competition.

The Gabon star said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘Yeah [Arsenal were] really close and I think they did a lot of improvement and I’m a bit sad because I wanted to catch them in the Champions League.

‘I have a lot of friends over there but I’m wishing them all the best for next season obviously. I think its going to be a good thing to get back to the Europa League as well and hopefully they can win it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Not finishing inside the top four is not a setback, considering how badly we started the campaign.

However, now that we have gone so close to achieving that, we need to do better and reach that top four by the end of next season.

