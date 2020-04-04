Aubameyang joins Liverpool’s captain plans for wage reduction and donations

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of several club captains who are in talks with each other as they look to agree on a wage cut and donate money to those in need and health workers fighting the coronavirus crisis.

The talks have been led by Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson and he has been in touch with other Premier League club captains to discuss how players can contribute to the global pandemic effort with their huge wages.

Footballers remain arguably one the world’s highest wage earners and they have recently come under scrutiny for not helping out.

With the end of the outbreak not in sight, clubs who depend on matchday revenues have been struggling to pay wages and the likes of Tottenham have already furloughed some of their non-playing staff leaving the Government to continue paying 80 per cent of their wages for now.

Players around the world have been making donations to the cause but that isn’t enough and Premier League captains want to help organise an effort to do more.

Goal.com claims that Aubameyang has been following the development closely and he has been updating his teammates on the progress of the initiative.

Arsenal was one of the Premier League teams hit first by the coronavirus outbreak as Mikel Arteta tested positive to the virus earlier.