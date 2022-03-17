Aubameyang looking to spoil Arsenal’s plan for his Barcelona teammate

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one of the finest strikers Arsenal had before he left the club.

His form dropped in his last two seasons at the Emirates, but we cannot forget that his goals helped us to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield in 2020.

The striker now plays for Barcelona in Spain, and we don’t expect him to work for our interests anymore.

In a recent interview, he reveals he wants Arsenal’s target, Ousmane Dembele to remain at Barca and has been talking to the Frenchman.

The Gunners are looking to sign Dembele for free at the end of this season because he has been on their radar for a long time.

But we cannot rule out the possibility of him signing an extension to his current Barca deal, so Auba is working against Arsenal to make him stay in Spain, according to Sun Sports.

The Gabon star said via the report: “I’ve spoken with Ousmane Dembele…

“Him continuing here beyond this season is a decision he has to make, so let’s see.

“I’d like Ousmane to stay and I’m very happy to play alongside him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dembele is one of the finest players we can sign, and it would be great to add him to our squad.

If we do our homework well and convince him he can achieve his goals at the Emirates, Auba’s advice will not stop him from joining us.

We need to present him a better offer than his other suitors are prepared to hand him, and he might move to London.