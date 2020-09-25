Aubameyang makes revealing admission about his mindset before signing contract

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted that he was persuaded to sign a new Arsenal contract because of Mikel Arteta and the club’s fans.

The Gabon striker has just penned a new deal at the Emirates which makes him one of the highest earners in the Premier League.

Before signing his new current, the previous one was running out fast and it seemed like he may leave the club.

He had interest from other teams, most notably, Barcelona and Inter Milan, but he eventually put pen to paper on a new contract at the club for the next three years after watching the team improve under Arteta.

Arteta helped turned last season around for the Gunners as they recovered from a very bad start to their campaign to win the FA Cup.

They followed that up with winning the Community Shield this season and after seeing the team improve under the Spaniard, Aubameyang admitted that he considered leaving but he was convinced to remain at the Emirates and build a legacy.

Aubameyang told Sky Sports: “Two things persuaded me to stay. The first thing was Mikel Arteta, because since he came in he brings a lot of positivity and a new philosophy for us.

“I think that was important because it matched my game and I feel that I can improve with him.

“I think this was the key factor and as well, the love that I receive from the fans and the whole club.

“Everyone is treating me very, very good, so I feel at home and that’s why I’m staying.

“We had a chat during lockdown and we were supposed to talk about a game and he said, ‘okay, forget it, we’re going to talk about the future’ and he asked me what I wanted to do.

“I was like, ‘I feel good since you came, I’m improving and the philosophy is very, very nice so I just want to stay’.

“And he was like, ‘I’m sure if you stay you can leave a legacy, but it’s all about you and what you want.

“’Of course you can leave and go for trophies in big clubs as well but I think you can create a legacy here in this great club’.

“This was the key message to me and after that conversation I was like, ‘okay, it’s all clear for me and I just want to stay’ and that’s it.

“I was thinking about it [leaving], to tell you the truth, because I had good opportunities as well.

“But this feeling to be here – the love from the fans and all the club – I’m not sure that by leaving I will receive the same love, so that’s why I’m staying.

“I’m really proud to be the captain but it’s not the biggest factor to stay. Of course it’s a great job to do, but it was not a part of me staying here.”