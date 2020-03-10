Aubameyang must lead from the front against Man City

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has to be Arsenal’s main man once again.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is arguably Arsenal’s most important player at the moment and the Gabonese attacker’s form for the team has continued to save them.

Without his goals since he joined Arsenal, the Gunners would probably not be considered a top English side at the moment.

He was rightly made the team’s captain after Granit Xhaka was stripped of the captaincy last year and he has continued to justify that decision.

The attacker has, however, never really made an impact when he faces Manchester City.

As a matter of fact, Aubameyang has lost all the games he has played against Manchester City as an Arsenal player and he will be keen to change that in this game.

The attacker has to score or at least provide an assist this time. The team looks at him for inspiration and he has saved them many times and he has to at the forefront against Manchester City.

I expect Mikel Arteta to use his inside knowledge of Manchester City to his team’s advantage and that should include telling Aubameyang how best he can take advantage of Manchester City’s frail defenders.

I expect this game to be a proper contest from two teams who play positive attacking football, if that happens, then there should be lots of chances created by both teams, Aubameyang must make the most his chances in this game.

An article from Ime