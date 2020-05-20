Aubameyang named as a target as Italian giants plan to replace star man

Inter Milan has begun planning for life after Lautaro Martinez, just in case Barcelona succeeds in landing the Argentinean star, and one of their targets is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports FCInterNews.

Barcelona has reportedly made Martinez their top target in the next transfer window as they believe that he is the long-term heir to Luis Suarez.

Inter Milan would love to keep the 22-year-old, but they will consider a big-money offer from Barca for his signature claims the same report.

FCInterNews further claims that Aubameyang is one of four strikers that Inter has identified as a replacement for Martinez.

Aubameyang is entering the final 12 months of his current deal with Arsenal and his body language suggests that he would want a move away from the Emirates.

The Gunners will still try to get him to sign a new deal, but if they don’t succeed, Arsenal would reportedly sell him this summer instead of allowing him to leave the Emirates for free at the end of next season.

The report also claims that Inter would also consider a move for Sergio Aguero, Timo Werner, and Moussa Dembele as a replacement for Martinez.

Arsenal has also been linked with a move for several strikers as Mikel Arteta looks to find a suitable replacement should Aubameyang leave.