Aubameyang needs help from Arsenal’s other attacking players reckons columnist

Mail Online columnist, Jordan Seward claims that Arsenal needs someone to step up now that Aubameyang’s goals seem to have temporarily dried up.

The Gabon striker has been the club’s top scorer since he moved to the Emirates in January 2018.

He helped them to win both the FA Cup and the Community Shield earlier in the year.

His fine form forced the club to hand him a new bumper deal only a few weeks ago, but his goals have dried up now.

The attacker is one player that the club relies on to score and he has been reliable, but he seems to be suffering from a mini-goal drought and that has affected the Gunners,

Seward is of the view that Arsenal has other goalscorers in their team like Willian and Nicolas Pepe and he claimed that they need to step up now to help Aubameyang.

He wrote: “Arsenal cannot continue to be over-reliant on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“When he is on song, they needn’t worry, but when he’s in a rough patch – as he is right now – there needs to be someone else they can turn to.

“Mikel Arteta will be calling on players like Alexandre Lacazette, Willian and Nicolas Pepe to have a greater influence in games.