Aubameyang needs help from Arsenal’s other attacking players reckons columnist

Mail Online columnist, Jordan Seward claims that Arsenal needs someone to step up now that Aubameyang’s goals seem to have temporarily dried up.
The Gabon striker has been the club’s top scorer since he moved to the Emirates in January 2018.
He helped them to win both the FA Cup and the Community Shield earlier in the year.
His fine form forced the club to hand him a new bumper deal only a few weeks ago, but his goals have dried up now.
The attacker is one player that the club relies on to score and he has been reliable, but he seems to be suffering from a mini-goal drought and that has affected the Gunners,
Seward is of the view that Arsenal has other goalscorers in their team like Willian and Nicolas Pepe and he claimed that they need to step up now to help Aubameyang.
He wrote: “Arsenal cannot continue to be over-reliant on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
“When he is on song, they needn’t worry, but when he’s in a rough patch – as he is right now – there needs to be someone else they can turn to.
“Mikel Arteta will be calling on players like Alexandre Lacazette, Willian and Nicolas Pepe to have a greater influence in games.
“Those three can all be match-winners on their day and Arsenal need them to step up while Aubameyang works through this tough period.”
1 CommentAdd a Comment
LOL! Auba needs service! Ozil Service for Pete’s sake. Not just Auba, but also Pepe and Lacazette.
Put in Ozil with Partey and watch the one touch passes and attacks through the middle. For Pepe, Auba and Laca to be effective the ball must ALSO come through the middle.
We are not 11th! With City and United below us! It won’t be long before their class and talent gets going, while we flounder.
Wake people. Stop hating Ozil. Arteta has been forced to drop Ozil, and we need to demand that the owners stop interfering.