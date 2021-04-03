Aubameyang not a leader on or ‘off the pitch’ claims former Gunner

Jermaine Pennant has slammed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who he claims isn’t a leader for Arsenal on or off the field.

The striker has been a fraction of his usual self this term for whatever reason, notching up his worst goal-per-game ration since joining the club, as well as enduring unprecedented spells without rippling the net.

He has also found himself being dropped by manager Mikel Arteta for the North London Derby clash with Tottenham recently for supposed lateness, and his position as captain is now being questioned.

Former Arsenal winger Pennant now claims that he only got the captain’s role on performances alone, but doesn’t provide anything as the man wearing the armband on or off the pitch.

“Aubameyang got the armband on his performances in previous seasons, due to scoring a lot of goals and being a fan favourite,” he told talkSPORT.

“With the struggles Arsenal are going through, I feel that’s why he was given the captaincy, not because he’s a leader off the pitch.

“I don’t think he’s a leader on the pitch either. Not only is he not scoring, but he’s turning up late, he’s getting dropped – as a captain you shouldn’t be doing that.

“I would always throw Steven Gerrard into this conversation, because he led by example and you would never see him turn up late, you would never see him getting dropped for any misdemeanours on the field or off the field.”

The Gunners have recently been reported to be considering his future beyond the summer after a below-par showing this term, which surely means they are also questioning his role as club captain, and you will struggle to find an Arsenal fan who would argue against him being stripped of the armband since the striker’s lateness was uncovered.

