Aubameyang – One club pulls out but Barcelona propose great deal for Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been frozen out of the Arsenal squad and has been left at home to arrange his departure while the club are away training in Dubai. We all assume that the only way Mikel Arteta will let the out-of-favour hitman leave Arsenal this week is if we manage to get a new striker arriving first, but there is promising signs on Alexander Isak being anounced shortly.

So that should be quickly followed by news on Aubameyang’s future. But it has now been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that the Arab giants Al-Nassr have given up on tempting him to move to Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr have decided to leave the negotiations for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as things stand. Official proposta has been withdrawn. 🇸🇦🇬🇦 #AFC Aubameyang's waiting for European clubs – let's see if the situation will change within Monday. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022

To be honest we all thought that that deal was unlikely except as a last resort and a move to Juventus or Barcelona seems like a much more appealing move for our ex-captain. There is no news on Juventus yet, but it is being reported in the UK’s Sunday People (as reported by The Boot Room), that Barcelona have sent a director to London to try and are proposing a loan deal for six months with a £30 million option to buy if all goes well in the summer.

This sounds like a great deal for both Aubameyang and Arsenal, and the fee would cover half of Isak’s transfer fee, and also free up more wages to meet the Swede’s wage demands.

Perhaps this window may not turn outso badly after all….