Aubameyang openly declares he wants Arsenal target at the club

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has openly admitted that he would love to play alongside Arsenal transfer target, Houssem Aouar.

The French midfielder has emerged as Arsenal’s top transfer target in this window as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield.

The Gunners have made their interest in him known after tabling a bid of 35m euros for him. It was turned down because the French side insists that they want 60m euros for his signature (The Guardian).

Arsenal is expected to return with an improved offer to try to sign him before this transfer window shuts, and Aubameyang prays that the transfer goes through.

Speaking to Mirror Football, the former Borussia Dortmund man admitted that he will like to have a player of Auoar’s talent as his teammates and he prays that the Gunners will be lucky in landing players of his quality.

“He’s a very good player,” Aubameyang said. “I hope we will be lucky to have these types of players at the club, I’m sure he can bring a lot to us.

“I hope he will come even though he’s a Lyonnais.”

Aubameyang has been in lethal goal scoring form for the Gunners so far and he will hope that Auoar will provide him with even more quality balls to keep scoring.