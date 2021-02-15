Aubameyang pledges his hat-trick to his fans

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has pledged his match-winning hat-trick to Arsenal Fc and the club’s fans, who supported him through some tough times of late.

It is surprising that the Gabon international hasn’t found himself with the match ball before this weekend, despite having 14 braces to his name, but he finally completed the feat against Leeds yesterday.

Aubameyang spoke to the club after his performance yesterday, and moved to thank the fans for their support while he was suffering with personal problems recently, and admitted that the ball would go to his children.

PEA said after the final whistle (via Arsenal): “I’m happy, really happy, and my kids are going to be happy because they are going to get the ball! But yeah, I’m really happy with the performance from the team today. We knew it was going to be a hard game, they never give up. They fought a lot, I think we had good game management at the end and won the game.”

Our club captain was then asked how much it meant to finally bag himself a PL hat-trick, to which he replied: “For sure, it means a lot to me. I’m a guy who always works hard and tries to give the best, first for my family, and also for the team as well. It’s been a tough time for me but now it’s time to get my smile back, to win games and score goals.

Aubz was then asked if he felt like he was supported during his recent struggles off the pitch, and he added: “Definitely, from everybody at the club, everyone has given me a lot of love. I’m really proud to be a part of this family, so I have to say thank you to everyone at the club, and the fans as well because I received a lot of messages. I’m really happy and these goals are for them.”

Our main goalscorer appears to have returned to form in time for the crucial months of the campaign where we will need to fight for a place in Europe, and hopefully play a key role in our push to try and win the Europa League this term also.

Would a red-hot Aubameyang make us amongst the favourites for the EL?

Patrick