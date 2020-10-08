Aubameyang presents fresh injury concern for Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had pulled out of international duty with the Gabon national team due to the injury that he sustained against Sheffield United on Sunday.

The striker was named in his national team to play their games in this international window and he was set to join up with the squad.

However, the injury he suffered from spraining his ankle stopped him from helping his countrymen and he has now withdrawn from the team that will face Benin in Portugal tomorrow.

While Arsenal will not be bothered that he will miss the international game against the West African country, they will not want him unavailable for their next Premier League game against Manchester City.

Aubameyang, who has been the club’s top scorer since he moved to the Emirates from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, will hope to play some part in the game against Pep Guardiola’s struggling team.

His national team manager, Patrice Neveu has revealed the injury saying via the Standard.

“Aubameyang suffers from a small sprained ankle, contracted on Sunday, during the Premier League match against Sheffield,”

“The Arsenal doctor sent me a certificate indicating his unavailability. He is in care for a week.” He added.