Aubameyang proud to be Arsenal captain and sends clear message to Golden Boot rivals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals how honoured he was to be named captain and wants to win the Golden boot again.

The Gabonese attacker has been arguably Arsenal’s best performer since he joined the club as he has regularly scored the goals that the team needs.

He was named the club’s captain last year after Granit Xhaka had fallen out with the club’s fans.

He has taken the new responsibility well and leads the team in scoring with 14 league goals already this season.

He is part of the squad that went to Dubai for their winter training camp and he will be hoping to fire the team up the league table when they return this week.

“It’s a big honour when you see how many great captains we had in this team so I feel very proud and I always try to give my best to give advice to the young players and do my best for the team,” Aubameyang said in Dubai as reported by Sport360.

With just three goals separating him from the Premier League’s top scorer he has admitted that he would want to win another Golden Boot award after sharing last season’s with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

“Yes. Why not? The most important is the team and our targets. If I can be a top scorer, that’s cool but for the moment we try to get some wins and that’s the most important.”

If only he would sign a contract extension and relax the fans but regardless, his words are encouraging and he has as much chance of any of the Premier League strikers have of winning the Golden Boot this season.