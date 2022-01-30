Aubameyang reaches an agreement with Barcelona with just one hurdle to clear

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could spend the second half of this season on loan at Barcelona, but time is running out for the deal to be completed.

The Gabon star has been sidelined at Arsenal and he might need to leave the club before he plays football again this season.

Because of his huge salary at the Emirates, only a few clubs can target him. It seems Barcelona would give him another chance to play this season, if they can fix their finances.

The Spanish journalist, Gerard Romero via The Daily Mail claims the Catalans and the striker have already reached an agreement over a six-month loan deal.

The transfer would see him spend the rest of this season in Catalunya, but the La Liga side has to offload Ousmane Dembele first.

The Frenchman is in the final six months of his current contract with them and has refused to sign an extension.

He could leave the Catalans this month if they can find an agreement with a suitor.

It is only if that happens that Aubameyang and Barcelona can officially sign their agreement.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It seems obvious that Mikel Arteta no longer wants Auba in his team after leaving the striker behind, while the rest of the team travelled to Dubai.

Even the former Borussia Dortmund man knows he had fallen foul of the rules too often.

Hopefully, we can ship him out before this transfer window closes.