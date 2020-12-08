Aubameyang reacts to Arsenal’s loss to Tottenham with social media post

Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one man that should be under pressure now.

The Gabon striker’s goals have dried up just after he signed a new deal at the club, a coincidence that doesn’t speak well for his reputation.

Arsenal is struggling for form right now, and their last game against Tottenham provided even more sad tales to tell about their season.

They were beaten 2-0 by their neighbours, and they will have to get a first league win in five matches in the competition when they face Burnley this weekend.

The loss against Spurs has understandably kept the club’s players quiet, but Aubameyang has broken his silence on social media.

The striker is without a goal from open play since the first Premier League game of the season against Fulham. He netted a penalty against Manchester United, and those are the two league goals that he has scored for the club this season.

The frustrated striker posted a picture of himself on Instagram in Arsenal training gear, and he talked about not hiding from responsibility.

He captioned the post: “Don’t hide, Everyday question yourself, work, Never give up!! this is how we do!!”