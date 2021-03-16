Aubameyang recommends his fellow Gabonese star to Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has spoken to Arsenal about signing Hatayspor striker Aaron Boupendza.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form in the Turkish league this season and he has scored 18 goals in 26 games.

He is the national teammate of the Arsenal captain and 90mins says he has spoken to the Gunners about landing him.

The Gunners will face serious competition from top Premier League teams for his signature.

His red-hot form has placed him on the radar of several European teams and the report adds that his club accepted a £7m offer from Russian side Krasnodar, but he turned them down.

He reportedly wants to play in the Premier League and Aubameyang is keen to have him on his side at the Emirates.

Arsenal faces an important summer that could see them change some of their current players.

The Gunners might sell off Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah when the transfer window reopens.

If these sales happen, they would have to replace the players and Boupendza could come in handy.

At 24, he has room for improvement and Mikel Arteta has done well in player development so far.

His current team has seen him become better and they are looking to sell him for £8.5m now.