Aubameyang replies to the criticism of his celebrations

Toni Kroos has received a response from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the German criticised the Gabon striker’s goal celebration.

Aubameyang is known for his flamboyant celebrations when he scores goals for his team, and that is part of his trademark as a footballer.

Some fans want him to score goals just so they want to see the next celebration that he will pull off.

The striker is experiencing a goal drought at the moment, and those fans cannot wait for him to score again.

However, Kroos thinks that those rehearsed goal celebrations are uncalled for and he even branded them as “sily”

Aubameyang has now responded to the Real Madrid midfielder on Twitter.

The Gabon striker questioned if Kroos has any kids and that he does his celebrations for his son and that he will do it over and over again.

He Tweeted: “By the way

“Does this @ToniKroos have Kids?

“Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again

“I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe”