Aubameyang responds to Serge Aurier’s show of support

Players are always happy to represent their national teams and that is one reason why the international break is still welcomed by most players.

National team football is quite different because it doesn’t get played all the time and the teams always want to win when the games come around.

However, some nations also mess up logistics for their opponents, maybe as a tactic to get them unsettled and that seems to have happened with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon in this international window.

Their last game was against the Gambia in an African Cup of Nations qualifier which suffered with some logistical problems.

They arrived in the Gambian capital, Banjul a night before their games, but they were forced to stay at the airport for some reason.

Aubameyang ranted about the situation on social media and he took a swipe at the African governing body, CAF for their treatment.

He has now gotten support from Tottenham’s Serge Aurier.

The Ivorian took to his Instagram story to offer support to Aubameyang and his Gabon teammates, saying as quoted by Standard Sports: “disrespectful” and shameful, you want respect for our community, let’s start by respecting ourselves!

“Strength to the whole team of Gabon.”

Auba reposted the defender’s message and added: “Thank you brother, real talk.”