Aubameyang reveals Arsenal’s ambition for the new season

Aubameyang has revealed that the Gunners are playing for the Premier League title this season.
The Gabon international has been in fine goalscoring form for Arsenal as the Gunners made an impressive start to the new campaign before the Liverpool game.
They had started last season very poorly and that poor start cost Unai Emery his job, he was replaced by Mikel Arteta who is overseeing one of the club’s most successful times in recent years.
They won the FA Cup last season and they followed that up by winning the Community Shield at the start of this season.
The club has invested in the playing squad in this transfer window and they will be hoping to end this campaign inside the top four.
Even more than that, they will be looking to continue winning trophies and Aubameyang has admitted that winning trophies has created the hunger for even more silverware for the club.
He told Sky Sports: “When you win trophies, you want to win more trophies and this is what it’s about. We want to compete, first of all for the league, I think this is the biggest point. We want to be back in the Champions League, we have to stay humble for sure. We cannot pretend to choose to play for the first place but we want to be part of the teams to compete for the first place and as I say, to stay humble and work hard and in the end try our best to win more trophies.”
Good ambition and great words. But for that to happen first the Club must get Partey and Aouar asap. Even Everton are playing better than Arsenal at the present point of time by making ambitious signings.
Good mind set❔🔴
Compete for the league? Even he himself isn’t delusional alongside some fans is he?
Who closes the huge gap that is 45, points apart within just 1 season?
Arsenal better set two targets this season, Getting top four and winning the Europa league, because the whole club would be in fanty land if they think we can just fight for the title this season.
There’s a thing line between optimism, false hope and fantasy, just as there’s a thing line between being negative and being a realist.
Thinking of challenging for the league this season is pure fantasy, just like the one Leicester achieved.
A whole lot of factors will need to play to out favour. Like Liverpool and the rest of the top 6 firing blanks all season
Thin FFS!!!
How will the club challenge for trophies will that crazy playing out from the back during goal kicks they did last night?
I was so ashamed of the team.
How do five players flank a goalie that is not comfortable with passing from the back during goal kicks only to end up passing the ball to opponents in our own first third repeatedly?
I hope selling Martinez won’t haunt us at the end of the season?