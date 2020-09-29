Aubameyang reveals Arsenal’s ambition for the new season

Aubameyang has revealed that the Gunners are playing for the Premier League title this season.

The Gabon international has been in fine goalscoring form for Arsenal as the Gunners made an impressive start to the new campaign before the Liverpool game.

They had started last season very poorly and that poor start cost Unai Emery his job, he was replaced by Mikel Arteta who is overseeing one of the club’s most successful times in recent years.

They won the FA Cup last season and they followed that up by winning the Community Shield at the start of this season.

The club has invested in the playing squad in this transfer window and they will be hoping to end this campaign inside the top four.

Even more than that, they will be looking to continue winning trophies and Aubameyang has admitted that winning trophies has created the hunger for even more silverware for the club.

He told Sky Sports: “When you win trophies, you want to win more trophies and this is what it’s about. We want to compete, first of all for the league, I think this is the biggest point. We want to be back in the Champions League, we have to stay humble for sure. We cannot pretend to choose to play for the first place but we want to be part of the teams to compete for the first place and as I say, to stay humble and work hard and in the end try our best to win more trophies.”