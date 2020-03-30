During an Instagram live talk with Kevin-Prince Boateng, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he’s ‘proud’ to be Arsenal’s captain.

Boateng asked Aubameyang how it ‘feels’ to be Arsenal’s skipper, with Aubameyang responding that it’s ‘crazy’ and it came about after a ‘tricky’ situation.

The Gunners talisman was named skipper after Granit Xhaka’s shocking outburst towards some supporters after being subbed off against Crystal Palace.

Aubameyang added that he feels ‘well’, despite the ‘big responsibility’ and that he tries his ‘best’.

The 30-year-old even added that he tries to ‘give advice to the younger players’, Arsenal fans should love this response.

Aubameyang’s response to Boateng regarding his future is the bit of this conversation that made the headlines.

Take a look at what Aubameyang had to say below:

Aubameyang’s performances have shown no signs of slipping since he took the armband, the Gabonese man is still his usual prolific self.

Should the Premier League season resume after the Coronavirus pandemic is hopefully dealt with, Aubameyang’s 17 Premier League goals put him in contention for the Golden Boot once again.

Despite the constant speculation surrounding the star’s future, we should just focus on the brilliant job that Aubameyang’s been doing for us – he also seems to have really embraced the captaincy.