Aubameyang reveals his message to Nketiah as Marseille works on transfer

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is helping Olympique Marseille to convince Eddie Nketiah to join them.

The Gunners know OM wants to sign Nketiah in this transfer window, and they are open to his departure as soon as their demands are met.

Nketiah is behind Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz on the pecking order at the Emirates and Arsenal can succeed without him.

However, that does not mean the Gunners will allow him to leave them cheaply and they have now set an asking price for his signature.

OM has received the green light from the striker and is proceeding to find an agreement with Arsenal to make him a member of their squad.

Aubameyang has just left OM, so Nketiah would join them as his replacement. The Gabon star posted an image on X, and an OM fan urged him to convince Nketiah to join.

He replied, “Already done.” This confirms that he has convinced the Arsenal man that moving to the Ligue 1 club would be great for him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah remains one of the players we need to sell because he will hardly play more than he did last term.

If he stays, we will also struggle to sign another striker because they may feel there is too much competition for game time.

