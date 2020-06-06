Aubameyang reveals that he is ready to unveil new goal celebrations when football returns

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been associated with scoring goals almost all his footballing career, and what’s more, the Gabon star doesn’t seem to run out of celebrations.

With the return of football set to be at the expense of some of the features the game enjoyed like fans in the stadiums before the coronavirus pandemic, the attacker has revealed that he is ready to start scoring again and to also reveal new goal celebrations.

The Arsenal captain revealed that he was eager to hear the referee’s whistle again for the start of games before adding that because he won’t be able to hug his teammates, he is prepared to do some dancing steps as a celebration.

He said as quoted by the Sun: “Everybody is happy to be back at training with our mates.

“Now we’re just waiting for the referee’s whistle to start the Premier League again. “I am ready to start scoring goals and have some celebrations.

“But I won’t be able to hug my team-mates so I’ll try to do some dancing stuff if I score.”

Aubameyang has remained one of the best scorers in the Premier League since he moved to Arsenal.

He shared the Golden Boot alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane last season and he is just two goals shy off this season’s top scorer.