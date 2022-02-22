Aubameyang reveals the message he received from Arteta

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fell out with Mikel Arteta in the last months of his time as an Arsenal player.
The Gabon striker was banished from the first team before he moved to Barcelona finally.
He was one of Arsenal’s key players before he left the club and still had a good relationship with the fans.
However, the same cannot say of his relationship with Arteta and it is easy to understand if he and the Spaniard didn’t speak after he left the club.
However, the striker has given an interview after he joined Barca and he insisted Arteta wished him well after the move.
Mundo Deportivo asked him if he received a good luck message from his ex-boss and he said:
“Yes Yes.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is a good thing that Arteta wished him luck and it shows that the Spanish boss has no ill-feeling towards the former Borussia Dortmund striker.
He was one player that helped Arteta to win the FA Cup and Community Shield during the early days of his time as the Gunners’ boss.
However, his indiscipline before he left the club was too much. and we needed to offload him.
His hat trick for Barcelona shows he’s still got it though it’s time to say goodbye 🙂
Too much ego to ostracize such a good striker & leaves you without any striker for the second half of the season. I wish Auba the best.
A player who plays well only when he feels well will not get silverware. He has to have a desire to win. He will play hard to beat the opposition even when down by 2 goals. Aubu seemed to get very discouraged and quit, Arteta had no choice.
soldier go,soldier com; barrack still remain unmovable.god luck to the either side nd remember that ‘NO ONE IS INDISPENSABLE’
We need a positive mentality Auba was bringing bad vibes hence he has to go ..no single player z bigger Than d club