Arsenal News Gooner News

Aubameyang scores a brilliant goal to put Arsenal ahead in Athens

All Arsenal fans breathed a big sigh of relief as Arsenal made use of their advantage by finally scoring the opening goal, putting us in pole position to go through to the next round.

It is definitely looking good now, and although it was Aubz who put the ball in net (brilliantly!) it was a fantastc pass from Saka that made it easy for our captain..

Enjoy!

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs