Aubameyang scores a brilliant goal to put Arsenal ahead in Athens

All Arsenal fans breathed a big sigh of relief as Arsenal made use of their advantage by finally scoring the opening goal, putting us in pole position to go through to the next round.
It is definitely looking good now, and although it was Aubz who put the ball in net (brilliantly!) it was a fantastc pass from Saka that made it easy for our captain..
Enjoy!
Saka ➡️ Aubameyang
Beautiful through ball, beautiful finish… 😍
Arsenal lead against Benfica! pic.twitter.com/nAPO630ed8
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2021