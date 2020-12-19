Aubameyang scoring record and other stats as Arsenal faces Everton

Arsenal will take on Everton in one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side will face an Everton team that is full of confidence and managed by a very experienced Carlo Ancelotti.

The Toffees started this season well, and they were top of the Premier League table for days before they dropped away.

They will present a tough opponent for the Gunners who need to win this game or continue sliding towards the relegation zone.

Arsenal and Everton have served up some interesting games when they have met before now and this match gives them the chance to do that again.

The Premier League has posted some interesting stats and facts about the fixture.

Everton would equal a record of three straight clean sheets that has stood since 1969 if Arsenal fails to score against them.

Some other interesting facts read:

“Richarlison is looking to score in consecutive league appearances for the first time since February 2020, when the second match in this run came against Arsenal.

“Arsenal have won more PL matches (34) and scored more PL goals (110) against Everton than they have versus any other opponent in the competition.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored four goals in his four league starts against Everton, though all of these goals have come at home.”