Aubameyang sends Twitter into meltdown with countdown hint amidst Arsenal contract reports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is believed to be set to sign a new Arsenal contract in the near future, and his latest Twitter post has caused quite the stir.

The Gabonese international is believed to be set to extend his stay in North London following a long-standing contract saga, with our side’s FA Cup success and the qualification for the Europa League having boosted our chances of agreeing a new deal.

The striker has now sent fans into a stir with his latest social media post, although the post doesn’t even contain a single word.

While Arsenal fans across the globe are losing it over the possibility of the post meaning he will be signing a new contract for our side, recent Twitter announcements from a number of top players have not been football related.

Paul Pogba recently caused a stir as he teased his followers with an announcement, only to declare that he had signed to a Call of Duty team.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez also used his social media platform to cause a stir similarly, building up a mass following in the process, before announcing a new football club which is to be created with his aid, which will include players of all ages and home a number of teams across a number of levels.

Aubameyang is known for his gaming, as recently seen on his MTV Cribs episode in which he showed off his gaming room, I wouldn’t be overly surprised to see him use the opportunity to increase his media presence, while announcing a new E-sports gaming team also.

Will the latest post be about what Arsenal fans have been waiting for all season?

Patrick