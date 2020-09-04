Aubameyang should take note of Alexis Sanchez comments

Alexis Sanchez has revealed how he immediately was unhappy with his decision to quit Arsenal to join Manchester United, words that will hopefully help us seal a deal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international is believed to be in talks over a new contract with the club, having entered into the final 12 months of his playing contract in recent months.

Aubameyang was believed to be considering an exit, but is now expected to sign a new deal with the club, although no such confirmation has been announced as of yet.

Hopefully the contract is just a formality, and that there is no chance of him leaving the club, but if he was to have any doubts, maybe former Gunner Alexis’ words will discourage such thoughts.

The Chilean quit the club after running down his contract into the final six months, and he has now revealed how he instantly regretting that decision after only his first day in training with his new side.

“Before, I had an agreement with Man City, but due to football issues, I accepted the opportunity to go to United. It felt tempting and it was something good for me. I liked this club a lot when I was a kid,” Sanchez told his Instagram followers.

“Eventually, I signed but I didn’t ask for information on what was happening inside the club.

“Sometimes there are things that you don’t realise until you get there and I remember the first training session I had, I realised a lot of things.

“After the session I got home and I told my family and my agent: ‘Can you not rip up the contract to go back to Arsenal?’ They laughed, I told them there’s something that doesn’t sit right, it doesn’t seem good.

“But I already signed, I was already there. After the first few months I carried on having the same feeling, we weren’t united as a team in that moment.”

The now-Inter Milan star goes onto add that the reporters also added to struggles, claiming they would make assumptions that were simply untrue, blaming him for his failings.

“I’m telling you my experience, the journalists at times would speak without knowing the facts and it hurt, they had no idea what was going on inside the club,” he added.

“They said it was my fault, and this, and that, but sometimes a player depends on the environment, the family that is created around him, and I think that in that moment we weren’t really a family.

“And that translated onto the pitch, and since there needed to be someone to blame, they blamed me.”

I struggle to feel bad for Alexis after he/his agent orchestrated the deal which saw him force his exit, but Aubameyang should take note and know that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

Is there any doubt over PEA signing a new deal?

