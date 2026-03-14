Aubameyang snubs Arsenal stars as he names his best ever teammate

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang enjoyed a productive spell at Arsenal before his relationship with Mikel Arteta deteriorated, ultimately leading to his departure from the club. During his time in North London, the Gabon international became one of the team’s most influential attacking players and achieved notable individual success.

Arsenal proved to be one of the clubs where Aubameyang found stability, and his performances reflected both his own quality and the support of talented teammates. To score as many goals as he did under Mikel Arteta and Arsène Wenger, he benefited from players around him who created opportunities and strengthened the overall team dynamic.

Aubameyang on His Best Teammate

Arsenal have long sought to recruit high-quality players to improve their squad, and Aubameyang shared the pitch with several gifted individuals during his time at the club. These partnerships helped the team make progress while he was there and contributed to the positive impact he had in North London.

Because of this experience, many would expect him to select an Arsenal teammate when asked to name the best player he has competed with. However, he chose a different option when questioned recently. According to the Metro, Aubameyang picked Ousmane Dembélé as the best teammate he has ever played with. The two formed a strong connection while playing together at Borussia Dortmund, and their friendship remains strong to this day. The Gabon star clearly values the partnership they developed early in their careers.

Arsenal Remains Special to Aubameyang

Despite naming Dembélé as his top teammate, Aubameyang still appears to hold Arsenal in high regard. When asked whether London is red or blue, reflecting the rivalry between Arsenal and Chelsea, he insisted that London is red. Having represented both clubs, his response indicates that Arsenal remains above Chelsea in his personal ranking of London teams.

For Aubameyang, the Gunners remain one of the best sides he has played for, and his memories of his time in North London are clearly positive. His performances and relationships at Arsenal continue to influence how he reflects on his career.