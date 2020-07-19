Aubameyang “sounds pretty convinced” that he will stay at Arsenal

Well, I can imagine there are a hell of a lot of happy Arsenal fans out there today, as the Gunners reach their 4th final of this decade, and as won the other three, I think we can approach the Final with confidence whoever are our opponents.

And once again it was that man Aubameyang, who scored a goal in each half to seal our place in the big final. He also scored when we beat the Champions Liverpool in our last game, and he certainly doesn’t look like a player that is looking to leave Arsenal in the near future.

Obviously Arteta was asked about that situation by Arsenal.com in the after-game press conference. The Boss was asked if wins like this will help convince Aubameyang to stay, and he replied: “I think it will help everybody. These beautiful moments are always better than the bad ones and when I look at him and speak to him he sounds pretty convinced, but obviously if he can see the success and direction that we’re taking is the right one, I think he will be more positive about it, yes.”

I wonder how many Arsenal fans would have predicted that we could beat both Liverpool and Man City in the space of three days? I should all the players and the fans must be feeling on top of the world this weekend.