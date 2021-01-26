Aubameyang still a doubt, but Tierney and Luiz can return for Southampton match

Arsenal faces Southampton in the Premier League this evening after the Saints eliminated them from the FA Cup.

The Gunners have already faced Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side twice this season and have won none of the duels.

Mikel Arteta rested several of his top men for the FA Cup match, but this game offers him the chance to bring some back and perhaps make amends for the 1-0 loss.

Ahead of the match, Standard Sports has delivered an update on the Arsenal team news, and much of its good.

The Gunners were without their captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the Southampton match because he had been excused for personal reasons.

The report says that he will likely miss this game as well.

Kieran Tierney and David Luiz also missed the FA Cup clash, but both players are back in contention for this game.

Thomas Partey came off the bench for that match as he continues to work his way back to full fitness. He should start the game as well.

If Aubameyang fails to start, the Gunners will probably field Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli upfront.

Bukayo Saka should also return to the starting Xi, making this Arsenal team stronger than the one that the Saints defeated at the weekend.