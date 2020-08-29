Aubameyang still won’t give assurance about his future

One thing that every Arsenal fan wants to hear is the news that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new deal with the Gunners.

The club captain has entered the final year of his current deal at the Emirates and he has been negotiating a new deal with the Gunners.

He has been their most important player for a long time now and he proved that again when he helped the Gunners win the Community Shield against Liverpool.

He had scored both goals that helped them win the FA Cup at the end of last season and started this season by scoring the opening goal in the 1-1 draw against the Reds.

He then scored the winning penalty that gave Mikel Arteta’s side two trophies in less than a month.

His importance to the team isn’t lost on the club and they are working hard to get him on a new deal.

He was, however, asked about progress in talks about a new deal and he still won’t offer too much of hope to fans.

He said as quoted by Sun Sport: “We’re going to see these coming days. Today we get the trophy and that’s it.

“We are improving. There is still work to do but I’m really happy and it’s an exciting time to be an Arsenal player.”