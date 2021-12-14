Aubameyang stripped of captaincy after losing team-mates

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be the club’s captain after an official statement from Arsenal Football Club.
The forward was dropped from the playing squad that took on Southampton at the weekend, with the team going on for a 3-0 victory in his absence.
There has been mixed messages since, with Mikel Arteta having been reluctant to open up on the subject despite a number of questions during his post-match press conference at the weekend, but the decision has now been made public.
Arsenal have announced that not only will Aubameyang no longer retain the captain’s armband, but he remains unavailable for our upcoming match with West Ham in midweek, adding a warning to any further disobedience.
The official website reads: ‘We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.’
I think there can be little complaint about Auba being removed from his role, he hasn’t been leading by example on the pitch for a while now, and he clearly doesn’t lead with his words either.
With him having shown a lack of leadership, it is natural that he should be removed as captain, and the club will now have to make the right decision on who should be his predecessor.
Who would you like to see as our next captain? With Granit Xhaka currently operating as vice-captain, could he really return to the fore?
Patrick
Maybe it might be a catalyst on improving output, I can only hope so. That along with a change in tactics that enables our strikers to perform better.
Whatever it is, this is another chance to make sure we choose the right captain and not the crap we’ve been doing over the past years.
Tierney, Gabriel, Ødegaard or Ramsdale for the captain band please
“Some at Arsenal argue that while Arteta has shown a willingness to bend the rules for Aubameyang, the player still manages to break them.”
Piece with @David_Ornstein for @TheAthleticUK with all background we know heading into this press conference.
Only a retard will argue otherwise, he’s always been giving Auba special treatment where others won’t get it.
The key word in all this debacle should be the “Latest”.
Surely even Arteta thinks there should be a change?
Agree Eddie, this isn’t his first incident. It’s fair to think that Aubameyang got a very strict warning and was told no more screwups before this latest stunt. If this is his behavior he has nobody else to blame. It seems Mikel likes Auba a lot too just by their on-pitch interactions, but when kindness is taken advantage of, a decision has to be made.
What I fail to understand that there is an obvious pattern and it wasn’t noted at Arsenal. You look at Auba’s track record in Dortmund, it follows closely to what he’s doing at Arsenal:
1. Strong first season despite in a new league (with us it started on January )
2. Next 2-3 seasons extremely lethal, goals from everywhere
3. 3-4th season, problems brewing. Still scoring but something’s not right
4. Problems are obvious, they are reflecting on performances too. Off-field behavior issues
Auba followed this pattern in Dortmund and now at Arsenal. Watzke of Dortmund hinted Auba left BVB because of money. Well he played really well for us, until he got even better contract.
He signed an extension at BVB on December 2017. Fast forward 13 months, he already moved to Arsenal, mid-season! And although he was scoring really well, he started having problems during those 12 months after signing an extension.
Do you even know what the word “RETARDED” mean. I agree I don’t speak much English like you but you are becoming like a little child with your personal attacks on people who doesn’t share the same opinion with you.
I would include white to the names you mentioned mate.
It’s about time auba gets dropped from the squad too.we do need a strong squad of Hungry high pressing players.
I want to see the squad below for West ham games .
Martineli
Smith rowe odegard saga
Partey xhaka
Tierney Gabby white Tommy
Ramsdale
Congratulations.
Give the armband to lacca until the end of the season then choose.
“after losing team-mates”???
Is this documented in any way?
Click bait
you are probably right
As much as I hate the “passing armband around” stuff, maybe that would be best for 2nd half of the season. Lets see players step up and earn the captaincy instead of making an immediate decision. Surely we can’t be going back to Xhaka who has already lost it himself and is not a leader when he plays for us. Ramsdale, Tierney, Gabriel at the moment must be the three frontrunners.
I’m a firm Arteta opposer. But in this case, if what is being reported in the media concerning this matter is true to the letter, then I fully support Arteta on this one
Where does it say he lost his teammates ?
Unless I read the it wrong .
Like I said yesterday it seems to me he’s been thrown to the wolves ,imagine visiting your sick mum and then to be made an example of because he came back late .
Great protection from the manager for a player who was already struggling with his confidence in front of goal.
He could not wait to come on camera and make a drama out of it only then to not say another thing about it after the game
.
Yes leave him out for one game but now it seems he’s out tomorrow ,been made out to be a bigger thing than it is .
Where was the 2 game ban when Willian was shagg1ng in Dubai and came back late .
Prime example of a manager who was trying to cover up our poor performances on the pitch by scapegoating Auba .
Dan, he was given permission to see his mother by the club and was told to return by a certain date. He’s a grownup and did not return by that date, and missed the final training session and made himself unavailable. This is NOT the first time either with his tardiness. You bring up Willian, but you don’t know if he was punished behind-the-scenes or not. Mikel has also done nothing but defend Auba when asked about his goal droughts in press conferences, hardly throwing him under the bus. I’m not even an Arteta fan, but I think we need to be real here. Auba has had plenty of chances to finally start acting like a leader. Team is down in the dumps after two losses and captain isn’t there for the final training session. Not good enough. Please explain why Auba SHOULD still be captain? Because I can’t really find a reason.
RSH you’d b talking to the wall in this case.
It’s always been obvious Arteta likes Auba and has always been treating him like they’re buddies.
The Athletic said even others at the club sometimes questions why Arteta is always letting Auba get away with things, but since it’s also another chance to attack Arteta, the fans who sees nothing good about him will attack him instead
Give it a rest Eddie I’ll support the club how I see fit just as you are doing with your cringy defensive posts surrounding Arteta ,I don’t need some ramdom bloke I’ve never meet nor ever will telling me how to support my club ,if you don’t like my posts stay away because no matter how much crap you spew at of your mouth I won’t be changing my stance on Arteta ,hope that helps you for future posts .
Oh and a lovely use of the word RETARD up top ,might want to educate yourself about what that word really means .
Mental retardation is not a joke .
RSH
I’m not arguing the fact he missed his cut off time but he went to see a family member who wasn’t well ,is that a massive crime ,what i did t like was Arteta could not wait to get it out there for everyone one to hear which was obviously trying to deflect the fact if the team had of lost to Southampton he probably would have gotten his p45 ,that’s how I saw it anyway .
I agree it is a very important point, whether or not the teammates are behind Arteta, and I have also to see any reliable info on this.
Having said that, I also think, we can safely assume, this is not only about being late in itself. I certainly think there must be a degree of deliberate provocation from Auba, or ar least something Arteta perceive to be a deliberate provocation or even a challenge to his authority.
In this case, it is very important to know, if it is a sign of more widespread unrest within the squad, or if it really is just Auba.
Only you could turn abua action around and blame Mikel. I.agine if he was not punished what example would that make to our very young squad? He has to be drop for the game because of covid rules i read and missing training so the choice wasnt realy Mikels. He was always going to be questioned when he left abua out of the quad and i think Mikel answerex the questions well, he didnt lie or go into too much detail either.
Let’s wait and see the end of this movie. I don’t agree with what Auba did, but Arteta is making him out as if he’s the problem. The real problem is Arteta, yes auba Should have behaved like a leader but is Arteta behaving like a leader. One thing I know is without Auba in top form we are not getting a top4 place we will be lucky to get top6 without Auba goals. So I think the best thing that can happen now is the coach should sit down with the player and talk man to man, he doesn’t have to be captain to score goals.
