Aubameyang swap deal boosted after target’s agent takes to social media

Arsenal are being linked with a swap deal including Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and the Argentine’s agent may well be keen on such a deal.

Wanda Nara is the wife and agent of Icardi, who has spent the season on loan with Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 20 goals in the process.

The striker is expected to return to Italy in the coming weeks, with the French Ligue 1 having already called time on their division following a decision by the country’s president to not allow competitive sports until August at the earliest.

The French club had been claimed to be interested in signing their loanee on a more permanent deal, but his wife supposedly told the club that he wanted to go back to Italy following the end of the campaign.

Wanda has now more recently posted a picture of her son wearing an Arsenal shirt, although upon inspection you would realise that this is not the newest shirt, and is actually from our 18-19 collection, which may well put a downer on the initial excitement.

Regardless of the year of the shirt, Wanda may well be encouraging talk of a move by posting the image on her Instagram, although after a quick trawl through her pictures I cannot find the exact image that can be found in this article, and may well have been taken down since.

Icardi could well prove to be a top acquisition could we pull it off, although whether he could replace the goal threat of Aubameyang is another story.

He has done well in both Italy and France, and seems to have some attitude problems, but if we was able to be somewhere that he could be happy, it could be a partnership that thrives for years to come.

Would Icardi be a worthy replacement for Aubz? Was his wife/agent trying to drum up interest with her post?

Patrick