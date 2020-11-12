Aubameyang talks about being changed by Arsenal’s captaincy

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s most important player since he joined the club as his goals have been able to keep them competitive.

He only moved to the Emirates in January of 2018 from Borussia Dortmund and he has proven to be a key signing for the club.

Last season, the club was in some form of crisis after then captain Granit Xhaka had fallen out with the fans.

Xhaka was stripped of the captain’s armband, and it was handed over to Aubameyang.

With his goals leading the club to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield, it is safe to say that the striker has been worth giving the captain’s armband.

He has suffered from a goal drought recently, but he is someone that can be trusted to turn his form around.

He recently spoke about being the captain of the team, and how it has changed him.

“I think [I have changed], yeah,” he told Arsenal’s official matchday programme.

“Because you feel a lot of responsibilities and I think I am trying to give everything in every single game.

“I think before maybe, I don’t know, it was not done on purpose but maybe sometimes I was a little bit less concerned on certain games. But now I am just focusing on every game and trying to give my best. Even if I’m on the bench I try to scream and help my team-mates, so yeah I think it’s changed me.

“I think this is really important because sometimes you can also have bad days and be in a bad mood, so you have to try to change it into positive things. This is where I am, how can I say, it’s easy for me to make people maybe happier: to lift them up and that’s my job. I can say that’s my job but I do it naturally.

“I just have to be the example for everyone. If I have to go to the gym to do the upper body I have to go first, then everyone will follow. Because the guys in the gym are waiting and say, ‘If you come then everyone will come! You know that!’ So I say ‘OK, OK’ so now I am the first to go to the gym, this is it.”