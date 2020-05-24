Aubameyang tipped as the ‘perfect’ replacement for exit-linked superstars

Shaka Hislop has claimed that Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be the ‘perfect’ replacement for one of Kylian Mbappe or Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Gabonese international has been strongly linked with the exit door of late, with the striker nearing the final 12 months of his current deal.

So far Arsenal have failed to persuade the 30 year-old to sign a new deal, while some believe he is set on a move to Spain given his previous comments.

Shaka Hislop however claims that a move to Paris could well be on the cards for him, but only if one of Kylian Mbappe or Neymar depart the club.

“[Aubameyang to PSG] makes an awful lot of sense, if PSG offload talent,” Hislop told ESPN.

“I think Icardi, and as much as he had slowed down when the season restarted after the winter break, I thought he was a good fit and showed that he and PSG made a whole lot of sense.

“Now, Aubameyang going to Paris only ticks them boxes if Icardi doesn’t stay which as I just mentioned I don’t see why not, or more to the point whether Neymar or Mbappe are on their way out.

“I think of the two the more likely is Neymar. If neither goes, Aubameyang is surplus to requirements. If one of those goes, he’s a perfect fit.”

I have to disagree with the former Premier League goalkeeper however. As much as I think PSG could profit from the arrival of Aubameyang, I reiterate that he is in fact happy in North London, and only a move to Spain that he has dreamed of for some time, would be enough to convince him to quit the club.

Could PSG persuade Aubz to quit the club? Could he be persuaded by the riches of Paris?

Patrick