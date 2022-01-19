Aubameyang to return to Arsenal to be medically assessed

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been released from the Gabon international squad early after doctors ruled him out of their most recent fixture with heart lesions.

The 32 year-old hasn’t played a competitive game of football since December 6 when he came off the bench against Everton, and has been frozen out at the club since. Auba is believed to have been the subject of disciplinary action by Arsenal, prior to be being stripped of the captaincy, and hasn’t made a playing squad since.

Auba was then allowed to leave early ahead of joining up with his international side for the AFCON, but after detouring ahead of joining the Gabon side, contracted Covid-19, and was then ruled out of their opening clash. Despite turning out to be negative in time for their second fixture, doctors assessed that he was now suffering with heart lesions after contracting the virus, and was after being ruled out for their third group game, FegaFoot reports (via Sowetanlive)has now been sent back to his club to be assessed further.

It remains to be seen whether the club had the intention to keep him this month, or try and move him on following his demotion from captain, and latest reports of his heart issues will likely be off-putting for potential suitors.

Whatever is going on with the forward, we wish him well and a speedy recover from whatever he is having to deal with. His health has to be the priority, but the club must also cover themselves by bringing in another option up front in case he cannot or will not feature for us again this term.

Patrick