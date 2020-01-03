Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has trolled some Manchester United fans that attempted to belittle his abilities before the mammoth New Years Day clash between the Premier League rivals.

The Gunners beat the Red Devils 2-0, sealing the first ever win of Mikel Arteta’s managerial career. The Spaniard enacted a masterplan to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side quiet.

Prior to the clash, some Manchester United fans shared a clip on social media of themselves with Aubameyang, with one telling the striker that he’d score ‘no goals’ against the Red Devils. Take a look at the clip here.

AFTV contributor DT referenced the incident with a reply to the Gabon star on Instagram after the north London outfit’s win.

DT told Aubameyang: “Your work rate again today was insane, where’s that Man United fans that was filming you last night.”

The Arsenal talisman responded with “They are sleeping already.”

Take a look at Aubameyang’s response to the Man United fan’s unsuccessful attempts to rattle him below:

Aubameyang’s original Instagram post that led to this savage reply here.

Arsenal have struggled in big games recently, so fans will be over the moon after seeing the side get a win over one of their heated rivals.