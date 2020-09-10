Aubameyang turned down two bids to sign new Arsenal deal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to sign a new Arsenal contract, and Fabrizio Romano has reported that he turned down two offers to remain with the Gunners.

The Gabon striker has been arguably the most important player at Arsenal for much of his time at the club and he has entered the final year of his last deal.

The club has been desperate to get him on a new deal for some time now, and fans have been hopeful that he will stay.

Top European teams like Barcelona and Inter Milan have been monitoring his situation with a view to making a move for him.

However, Arsenal remained in negotiations with him and was always confident that they would be able to get him to sign a new contract.

Romano has now confirmed that he has agreed to stay with the Gunners for the next few years, before adding that the striker had offers from Spain and Italy but he turned them down to commit to Arsenal.

His contract extension will provide a much-needed boost to the Arsenal dressing room and the club can now look to build on winning the FA Cup and Community Shield last month.

They can also now focus on strengthening other areas of their team before the transfer window closes.