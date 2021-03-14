Arsenal News Gooner News

Aubameyang turned up late for NLD – Not the first time apparently

The Arsenal v Tottenham game is just about to kick off and I am looking at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is sitting alone in the stands after being dropped by Mikel Arteta from the starting line up for disciplinary reasons.

Now, it is being reported by @theAthletic, that Aubameyang turned up late for the game and it is not the first time he has been late.

You can understand Arteta’s point of view, considering that the captain should be giving a good example to his team-mates.

Arteta may regret it later but I can certainly understand the boss being annoyed with a bad attitude.

Discipline is the glue that keeps the team on track, and if Aubameyang won’t stick to Arteta’s rules, then certainly he should be punished.

What do you think?

  1. SueP says:
    March 14, 2021 at 4:43 pm

    I think Arteta has done the right thing. For heaven’s sake who does Auba think he is? As club captain, he is supposed to be leading by example

  2. mishael says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:11 pm

    lol…..so captain arsenal does not understand what “leadership” entails?

    mainwhile what a screamer by lamella……..I see a draw though

