Aubameyang turned up late for NLD – Not the first time apparently

The Arsenal v Tottenham game is just about to kick off and I am looking at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is sitting alone in the stands after being dropped by Mikel Arteta from the starting line up for disciplinary reasons.

Now, it is being reported by @theAthletic, that Aubameyang turned up late for the game and it is not the first time he has been late.

You can understand Arteta’s point of view, considering that the captain should be giving a good example to his team-mates.

Arteta may regret it later but I can certainly understand the boss being annoyed with a bad attitude.

Discipline is the glue that keeps the team on track, and if Aubameyang won’t stick to Arteta’s rules, then certainly he should be punished.

What do you think?