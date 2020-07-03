Aubameyang urged to extend his Arsenal deal by his own teammate

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been urged to sign a new Arsenal deal by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The Gabon striker is in the final year of his current Arsenal contract and he has been in talks with the club over a new deal.

There hasn’t been much progress in the contract negotiation, however, as he continues to prove his importance to the team, the Gunners have been urged to sign him up to a new deal.

Aubameyang was in top form again Wednesday evening as he scored twice and provided an assist in Arsenal’s 4-0 over Norwich City in the Premier League.

He is now on 19 league goals for the season and remains the joint top scorer in the league, which means he can still win consecutive Golden Boot award at the end of this season.

After the game against Norwich in which the striker became the fastest Arsenal player to score 50 Premier League goals, he took to Instagram to post:

“its a privilege to be a Football Player!!!

You can have this Type of feelings That gives you goosebumps. 50!!!!!! You can call me Fofty @ains_mn” accompanied by laughing emojis.

Maitland-Niles responded by urging him to sign a new Arsenal deal.

“Sign the contract bruh, stop posting fofty” He said to the striker