Aubameyang vows to help Arsenal keep Odegaard

Martin Odegaard is the new Arsenal fans’ favourite and they want their team to keep the Norwegian beyond his current loan spell.

He is at the Emirates for the rest of the season from Real Madrid and there is no agreement to extend his stay.

However, his fine performances for the Gunners have helped them to remain competitive in the Premier League and the Europa League.

The Gunners reportedly want to sign him permanently, or at least on loan for another campaign.

Real Madrid has watched him become better at the Emirates and they might look to give him a prominent role in their side next season.

With that in mind, the Gunners will need a charm offensive to convince him to choose another spell in London over a Madrid stay.

The fans have already taken to him and want him to stay and now, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has vowed to help to convince him too.

The Gabon striker was streaming FIFA21 on his Twitch channel over the weekend and one fan asked him if he would try to get Odegaard to stay at Arsenal.

He responded via Star Sports: “Definitely I will ask him.”