Aubameyang warned current Arsenal offer may be best he’ll get

Ian Wright has warned Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that he may not get a better offer than is on the table currently.

The Gabonese international will be entering into the final 12 months of his contract in the coming weeks, and is claimed to have been offered a new deal by our club.

There has been no reports revealing how those talks are going as of yet, but former Arsenal striker Wright warns that Aubameyang should be seriously consider the offer, claiming he would be taking a risk at trying to secure a better deal in 12 months time.

“If the season was still going and he continued scoring goals then he’d be in a strong position,” he said.

“But I think the position he’s in now – we’re talking about someone who’s going to be 32 next summer.

“He is getting into a situation where if he does see that contract out, are the same people going to come for him?

“The contract what he’s got on the table from Arsenal, is there going to be another club who’s going to give him the same kind of contract?”

He added: “If he does say ‘I don’t want to sign a deal’ and then Arteta starts to then use Martinelli and he starts to score goals and do well, then all of a sudden Aubameyang’s position and negotiation point gets weaker.

“I think the longer he waits, in this time, the more it might affect him.

“Arsenal have probably got a deal on the table three maybe four years for somebody that for me, we need him to stay.

“We’re talking Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus. Is he going to go to these teams? I’m not sure.”

Our top goalscorer could definitely find other players joining him in skill level in the coming season, with Mikel Arteta bringing vast improvements to a number of players already, after only months in charge.

Should the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette continue to improve under the new boss, PEA could lose his strong stance.

Aubameyang is certainly not getting any younger either, and his pace may well start to desert him in the near future.

Could we still persuade Aubz to sign a new deal? Or could that depend on interest in his signature this summer?

