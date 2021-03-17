Aubameyang warned he will not walk back into first-team – ‘No exception’

Mikel Arteta has warned Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that he is not guaranteed to come back into the first-team after being dropped against Tottenham.

The 32 year-old is believed to have turned up late to the matchday squad, an incident which was not an isolated, and found himself left out against our rivals on Sunday.

He later left the stadium instead of celebrating the win with his team-mates, but is believed to have turned up to training with a better attitude.

Arteta spoke to the press ahead of Thursday’s clash with Olympiacos, and was asked about the situation.

The Spaniard insisted that the issue was dealt with in a ‘positive way’, before stating that he wasn’t guaranteed to come straight back into his side.

Arteta responded (via Arsenal.com): “No, everybody has to obviously perform at the highest level to earn their place in the team, there is no exception there and we will try to put a really competitive team out tomorrow to try to win again.”

The team earned a deserved win over Spurs without the striker, but we are obviously better with him back in the side, but I still agree that Arteta was right to make his point.

Do you expect Aubameyang to start one of our next two matches before the international break?

Patrick